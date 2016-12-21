Programmes

Aviator

FLYING TO

FLYING TO "CHARYN NP"

01.01.2017 04:55 39

Aviator

FLYING TO

FLYING TO "KOLSAY LAKES"

01.01.2017 05:25 32

Travel hackers

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING WINTER HOLIDAYS IN ALMATY

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING WINTER HOLIDAYS IN ALMATY

01.01.2017 03:20 46

Travel hackers

WHY THE LOCAL STADIUM BRINGS FOOTBALLERS LUCK

WHY THE LOCAL STADIUM BRINGS FOOTBALLERS LUCK

01.01.2017 03:49 47

Time Puzzle

Secret of Japanese shelter

Secret of Japanese shelter

30.12.2016 11:10 106

Travel hackers

How many rooms there are in the Khoja Ahmet Yassawi mausoleum

How many rooms there are in the Khoja Ahmet Yassawi mausoleum

30.12.2016 10:05 121

The legends of Kazakhs

Introduction to the mounds of

Introduction to the mounds of "Besshatyr"

30.12.2016 05:35 91

Travel hackers

Taraz

Taraz

29.12.2016 10:05 178

National encyclopedia

National dance

National dance "Kamazhai" as ethnic performance

28.12.2016 17:25 91

Gio's Kazakh Recipes

Kabak-tandyr

Kabak-tandyr

27.12.2016 09:15 233

Kazakhstan’s wildlife sanctuaries

Karatau nature reserve

Karatau nature reserve

25.12.2016 03:00 185

Astana EXPO 2017

Carbon trail

Carbon trail

24.12.2016 04:55 267

The world of startups

New energy global startup fest

New energy global startup fest

24.12.2016 09:49 551

Travel hackers

Aktobe

Aktobe

24.12.2016 10:05 207